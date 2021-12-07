Clergy in Motion, December 7

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12 th , 2021 at 2:00pm.

, 2021 at 2:00pm. Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Jacqueline Daley – Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede