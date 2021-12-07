Clergy in Motion, December 7
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations –
- Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Jacqueline Daley – Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Lloydtown
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
- The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale