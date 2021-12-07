 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – December 7

Clergy in Motion, December 7

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

  • All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
  • Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)
  • Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Bolton
  • Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
  • Holy Trinity, Thornhill
  • Nativity, Malvern
  • St. Cyprian
  • St. Dunstan of Canterbury
  • St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • N/A

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • N/A

Ordinations –

  • Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.
  • Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

  • The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
  • The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
  • The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin
  • The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton
  • The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
  • The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
  • The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
  • The Rev. Jacqueline Daley – Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto
  • The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
  • The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
  • The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
  • The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
  • The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
  • The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
  • The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
  • The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration
  • The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
  • The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
  • The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Lloydtown
  • The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
  • The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale