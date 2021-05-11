Clergy in Motion, May 11

Appointments

The Rev. Amirold Lazard (Haiti) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Nativity, Malvern as of May 1, 2021.

The Rev. Heather Gwynne-Timothy has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. John, Willowdale as of May 2, 2021.

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede beginning July 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Nativity, Malvern

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

St. Paul, Brighton

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Ordinations –

Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22 nd , 2021 at 7:30pm.

, 2021 at 7:30pm. The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Kuhl

Ginnie Wong

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Conclusions

The Rev. Canon Dr. Murray Henderson has concluded his appointment as Honorary Assistant of St. Mary and St. Martha as of April 25, 2021 and will be moving to Ottawa.

Retirements