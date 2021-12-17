Bishop’s Office comments on new capacity limits

Today’s announcement from the Government of Ontario stipulates that, effective this Sunday, there is a 50% capacity limit on all indoor settings excluding worship spaces.

“These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony.”

Therefore, our Amber Stage guidelines remain in place, with the wearing of masks and social distancing of 2 metres between households as space permits. However, as Bishop Andrew wrote in today’s letter, parishes may consider voluntarily limiting attendance in order to increase distances between households.

The Bishop’s Office