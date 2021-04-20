Bulletin Board April 20

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Episcopal Leadership Working Group Report now available

In June of 2020, following the announcement of the retirement of the Rt. Rev. Peter Fenty, Bishop Andrew Asbil, the 12th Bishop of Toronto, announced the formation of the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (the ELWG) with a mandate to consider and report to him on alternative models for the exercise of episcopal leadership, oversight, and pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Toronto. Read the Report, watch a video from Bishop Asbil, give your feedback and sign up for Town Hall meetings in May to discuss the Report with Bishop Asbil.

Consecrated oils available for pick-up

The consecrated oils from the Blessing of Oils Service at St James Cathedral are available for pick-up from the front reception desk of the Synod Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. As the Synod Office is currently closed to the public, please call in advance, or write to Canon Mary Conliffe so we know to expect you. Alternatively, speak to your Regional Dean about a “bulk order” for your deanery and local pick-up from a centralized location.

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Each episcopal area is holding a Zoom workshop for parish leaders, especially those new to their positions. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The invitations are extended to churchwardens, deputy churchwardens, parish administrators, treasurers, administrative staff and clergy. Check the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for updates and to register.

York-Credit Valley: April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Scarborough: April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trent-Durham: April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Simcoe: April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese to consider submitting their COVID-19 Pandemic experiences to the Archives. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level, so that future generations can understand what life was like during COVID-19. Submissions can be in written form, photographs or other mediums and we are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These submissions can be used for research or exhibits in the future. As the pandemic continues it may be hard to know where to start in documenting your experience; the Archives has set up a webpage with some questions that may help guide you, as well as an online submission form here. Alternatively, submissions can physically donated to the Archives for preservation, or scanned and sent by email to be preserved electronically. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Tax documents mailed

Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating their Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of their tax return will be mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 25. If you do not receive these documents, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Diocesan Events

FaithWorks 25th anniversary: An Evening of Celebration and Appreciation – Save the date!

On Friday, May 28, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., FaithWorks is hosting an Evening of Celebration and Appreciation. The evening will include the Service of Evensong from All Saints’ Church, a message from Bishop Andrew Asbil, the premiere of the 25th anniversary video, virtual visits to a few ministry partners and a segment to recognize significant contributions. Information for registration will be forthcoming. Please save the date!

Voices for Peace webinar addresses our place in Creation

The first of three webinars comprising this year’s Voices for Peace conference, “Radical Hope, Radical Resistance” takes place on Tuesday April 20 from 7-9 p.m. Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat will speak on “Recovering our Roots in the Community of Creation.” Karri Munn-Venn from Citizens for Public Justice will respond, linking us to events and actions from the For the Love of Creation campaign. Cost: $16.95 ($15 plus Eventbrite booking fee.) Register here.

Cross-Canada symposium seeks to move “Beyond Housing to Homefulness”

From April 22 to May 13, The Sorrento Centre and Empire Remixed are co-hosting a four-part online symposium that seeks to deepen the discussion of home-making and housing. In the face of a systemic homelessness that has economic, social, public health, ecological and cultural manifestations, how might we develop more holistic and integrated policies and practices for deeper homefulness in our communities? Co-sponsored by the Anglican Church of Canada and the Dioceses of Toronto, Rupert’s Land, and New Westminster, each session takes place on a Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. EDT, starting on April 22. The cost is $15 per session or $40 for the whole series. Learn more and register here.

Diocesan Clergy Conference, June 8-9 – REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The Diocesan Clergy Conference 2021: Leading in a Liminal Season, will take place June 8-9 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Susan Beaumont, a consultant, coach, author and spiritual director who is known for her work in leadership dynamics for large congregations. She is known for engaging the best of business practice, filtered through a lens of careful theological reflection. The first 200 clergy to register are eligible to receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Beaumont’s book, How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going: Leading in a Liminal Season. Register now. View or download the conference schedule.

SSJD to hold three virtual retreats

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding three virtual retreats:

Come to the Quiet: Exploring Simplicity As A Gateway to God (April 24)

In this world of consumerism and 24-hour news, the very idea of simplicity sounds counter-cultural. And yet it is the cry of the heart and the secret desire of many. Holy ones throughout the ages never tired of exhorting people to live a simple life. Whether you want to pair down physical possessions or declutter your interior life, you are invited to join us as we explore the gift of simplicity. Throughout this day-long retreat, retreatants will attend a series of talks and enter into discussions. There will be plenty of time to reflect and pray offline, as well as practical opportunities to explore how you view your material possessions. You are invited to explore the ever ancient and ever new treasures that simplicity offers us as a place of encounter with God in your life. Cost: $30. Zoom Retreat led by Shannon Frank-Epp. Registration deadline: April 22.

Come to the Table (May 7-9)

“Come to the Table” is an invitation to come and receive at the table of God. The table is a beautiful image seen in Psalm 23, the story of the Prodigal, the last Supper and other Gospel stories. The table holds an invitation for us to come as we are and receive fellowship, communion and intimacy. In this retreat, you will be invited to deepen the journey into rest and trust with God and self. We will have both group times and personal reflection opportunities. You will experience contemplative music, poetry, collage and mandala meditations, inspirational messages and more. This retreat will be led by Cath AJ Hardy, a singer-songwriter, retreat facilitator, spiritual director and poet. The cost is $160 and the registration deadline is May 5.

Being Stewards of God’s Grace: The Ordinary and the Extraordinary (May 14-16)

We experience God through both the ordinary and the extraordinary things of life. In fact, it is God’s way to be revealed and made known through sacraments, which are ordinary things that become vessels of God’s extraordinary grace. During this weekend retreat, we will explore how all of God’s creation is sacramental, how Jesus Christ comes to us in the sacraments of the Church, and how we, too, are also sacramental – ordinary people who become “out of this world” (an yet still in it) and given extraordinary gifts to be stewards of God’s abundant grace. Cost: $110. Zoom retreat led by the Rev. Canon David Harrison. Registration deadline: May 12.

Visit the SSJD website for more information and retreat listings.

Area Events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from, and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. Coffee conversations are happening exclusively by Zoom on April 23, May 28, and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Come to one, some, or all gatherings. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

Earth Sunday resources available from the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care

For over a decade, this Diocese has encouraged the celebration of Earth Sunday on the closest Sunday to April 22 as a way of acknowledging our God-given responsibility to care for, sustain, and renew the life of the earth. The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has created a bulletin insert for use on Earth Sunday, April 25, 2021. With a reflection from the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford and inspirations for action, this resource can “plant a seed” for further discussions in your parish! Download the resource at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare

In addition, the Bishop’s Committee is putting the finishing touches on a toolkit to help guide parishes in creating a community garden on their property. Check back at www.toronto.anglican/creationcare later this week for this new resource!

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks registered nurse

Under the direction of the drop-in manager and working collaboratively with the drop-in staff and social worker, the registered nurse connects with community members in the drop-in or through community outreach, providing compassionate clinical care based on a holistic, client-centered and trauma-informed model with an emphasis on harm reduction, psychosocial support, and crisis de-escalation. See the job posting for more information.

St. John, York Mills seeks youth faith facilitator

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time youth faith facilitator. The successful applicant should be engaging, creative and able to conduct a variety of activities to build rapport with youth aged 11 to 18. They should be open to helping youth with their concerns and giving them faith-based guidance. They should be very familiar with the different types of social media being used by different age groups and be able to use these for outreach. Applications should include an outline of previous experience working with children and youth and the types of activities the applicant would feel comfortable conducting. Applications including references can be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. John, York Mills seeks singer

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time singer to lead contemporary evangelical praise and worship music and work under the direction of our director of music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and also ideally play an instrument. They must be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

The Parish of Christ Church, Bolton, seeks Administrative Assistant

The incumbent and churchwardens of the parish of Christ Church, Bolton, are hiring an administrative assistant to begin working in May 2021. We seek an organized individual who is highly motivated and who offers a welcoming presence to visitors and parishioners alike. To learn more about the position, visit christchurchbolton.ca and click on the Now Hiring! link on our parish website menu (https://christchurchbolton.ca/now-hiring/). Resumes may be submitted to our incumbent, the Rev. Don Beyers at priest-christchurchbolton@toronto.anglican.ca.

St. James Cemetery and Crematorium seeks Administrative Assistant

St. James Cemetery and Crematorium, located at 635 Parliament St., Toronto, is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant. Please see the following link for a detailed job posting: https://stjamescemetery.ca/careers/

Staff Changes

N/A