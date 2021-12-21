Clergy in Motion, December 21
Appointments
- The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands and St. Andrew, Japanese beginning January 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Drew MacDonald has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges beginning January 21, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations –
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Jacqueline Daley – Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Lloydtown
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
- The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale
Retirements
- The Rev. Joan Wilson has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. David, Donlands and St. Andrew, Japanese will be December 26, 2021.