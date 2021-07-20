Clergy in Motion, July 20

Appointments

The Rev. Terry Bennett has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of North Essa as of July 1, 2021.

The Rev. Molly Finlay has been appointed Incumbent of St. John the Baptist, Norway beginning September 1, 2021.

The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning September 1, 2021.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) beginning December 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Trent Durham Office)

Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Nativity, Malvern

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Mr. Gary Gannon will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Whitby on Tuesday July 20 th , 2021 at 7:00pm.

, 2021 at 7:00pm. Ms. Joanne Warman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Whitby on Tuesday July 20 th , 2021 at 7:00pm.

, 2021 at 7:00pm. Mr. Luigi Battista will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ Church, Brampton on Thursday July 29th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 25 – August 22. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 25 – July 31 – Bishop Riscylla Shaw

August 1 – August 22 – Bishop Peter Fenty