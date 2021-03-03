Clergy in Motion, March 2

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cuthbert, Leaside as of March 1, 2021.

The Rev. Canon Derek Stapleton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning March 22, 2021 while the Incumbent is on Parental Leave.

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley (Diocese of Bahamas and Turks & Caicos) has been appointed Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk beginning July 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley office)

St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)

St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)

St. Luke, Creemore (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul, Lindsay

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff