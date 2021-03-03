Clergy in Motion, March 2
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cuthbert, Leaside as of March 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Canon Derek Stapleton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning March 22, 2021 while the Incumbent is on Parental Leave.
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley (Diocese of Bahamas and Turks & Caicos) has been appointed Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk beginning July 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley office)
- St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- St. Luke, Creemore (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Paul, Lindsay
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple