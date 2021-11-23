Clergy in Motion, November 23

Appointments

The Rev. Ken Johnstone has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian as of November 17, 2021.

The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Lloydtown beginning December 1, 2021.

The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Haliburton beginning January 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12 th , 2021 at 2:00pm.

, 2021 at 2:00pm. Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) – Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede