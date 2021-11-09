Clergy in Motion, November 9
Appointments
- The Rev. Carol Friesen has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian as of November 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Milton Solomon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Margaret, Tamil as of November 1, 2021.
- Maria Reolin has been appointed Executive Director of Flemingdon Park Ministry as of November 2, 2021.
- The Rev. Vickie Edgeworth-Pitcher (Huron) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Athanasius, Orillia as of November 7, 2021.
- The Rev. Michelle Jones has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. James, Caledon East beginning November 25, 2021.
- The Rev. Simon Bell has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Trinity Church, Barrie in addition to his Incumbency at St. Margaret, Barrie, beginning November 28, 2021.
- The Rev. Susan Snelling has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Margaret, Barrie in addition to her appointment as Priest-in-Charge of Good Shepherd, Stayner, beginning November 28, 2021.
- The Rev. Ken McClure has been appointed Incumbent of St. George, Allandale beginning January 1, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations –
- Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) – Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
- The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale
Conclusions
- The Rev. Chris Dow will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East on Sunday, November 21st, 2021. He will be taking up an appointment in the Diocese of the Arctic.