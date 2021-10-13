Clergy in Motion, October 12

Appointments

The Rev. Richard Newland has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Martin, Bay Ridges as of September 24, 2021.

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Anne, Toronto as of September 27, 2021.

The Rev. Canon John Wilton has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole as of October 10, 2021.

The Rev. Canon Barbara Hammond has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning October 12, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Trent Durham Office)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto – Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Retirements