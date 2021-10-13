Clergy in Motion, October 12
Appointments
- The Rev. Richard Newland has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Martin, Bay Ridges as of September 24, 2021.
- The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Anne, Toronto as of September 27, 2021.
- The Rev. Canon John Wilton has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole as of October 10, 2021.
- The Rev. Canon Barbara Hammond has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning October 12, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Christ Church, Bolton (contact Trent Durham Office)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations –
- Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto – Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
Retirements
- The Rev. Peter Blundell has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges will be December 26, 2021.