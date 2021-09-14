Clergy in Motion, September 14

Appointments

The Rev. Alexandra Stone has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, West Toronto as of September 8, 2021.

The Rev. Julie Meakin has been appointed Acting Regional Dean of North Peel as of September 9, 2021.

The Rev. David Bryant has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Saviour, Toronto while the Priest-in-Charge is on leave beginning September 19, 2021.

The Rt. Rev. Phil Poole has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity Church, Barrie beginning October 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Trent Durham Office)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Ms. Virginia Gabriel will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Christ the King on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Michael Perry – Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede